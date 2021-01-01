Peanuts Lunch Bag Cookbook Weldon Owen Author

From weldon owen
Join the peanuts gang around the lunch table as they share all of their favorite portable midday treats. From Charlie Brown's Lonesome Peanut Butter and Jelly Pockets to Snoopy's Flying Ace Pizza, and Lucy's Crabby Avocado Toasts to Linus' Great Pumpkin Bread, Charles Schulz's beloved characters inspired delightful riffs on delicious, kid-friendly recipes made portable for school time dining. Featuring more than 50 delicious recipes accompanied by a colorful array of classic comic strips and original illustrations, kids will share the kitchen and the lunch table with Charles Schulz's beloved characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Pig Pen Schroeder, and many more!