Planters Nuts Cashews and Peanuts Variety Pack Snack Nuts let you easily satisfy any craving. This multi-pack contains three flavors of delicious, crunchy roasted nuts, so there's always an option that you're in the mood for. Choose from salted cashews, salted peanuts or honey-roasted peanuts, all packaged in single-serve bags for grab-and-go snacking. Irresistibly flavorful, these Kosher nuts are a great source of fiber and healthy fats, which can help you stay energized and satisfy your hunger. Toss these roasted mixed nuts in your lunchbox or backpack for a convenient and delicious snack no matter where you go, or hand out the box of 24 snack-size bags to your friends and family so everyone can enjoy them. Planters Planters Peanuts and Cashews Nuts Variety Pack 1.7 oz, 24 | 220-00423