Peaktop Outdoor Icy Stone 2-Tier Waterfall Fountain, Gray

Transform your home's outdoor space into an oasis with the Peaktop Outdoor Icy Stone 2-Tier Waterfall Fountain. This tiered pedestal fountain provides a tranquil and soothing addition to your patio, garden, or sunroom. Featuring a timeless, 2-tier design with an icy natural stone finish, with carved stone details, this cascading fountain is a stylish addition to your home's outdoor area. Constructed from durable polyresin with a natural look and realistic stone texture, the fountain is weatherproof, rust-resistant, and resilient. Relax to the sounds of the soft, natural water flow as it trickles down from the top tier of the fountain to the larger tier below. This modern floor fountain provides an elegant addition to your yard, and gives your garden visual interest with its timeless design. For quick installation and convenient operating, the water fountain includes all necessary parts and a pump. This decorative water fountain measures 24.25" x 24.25" x 52.5" to fit almost any outdoor space. At Peaktop, we take pride in our high quality fire pits, fountains, and garden accessories for your backyard. Constantly striving to exceed all safety standards, we believe safety is a top priority when we manufacture our beautiful, unique pieces that will enhance your home's outdoor living space.