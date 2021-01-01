From art glass ensembles
Set of 2 Brown Peacock Feather Candle Votive Holders 12"
Advertisement
A rare combination of rich hues and brilliant texture defines this gorgeous set of 2-piece peacock feather candle votives. Crafted with care, they will surely leave you in awe. This attractive addition makes a stunning centerpiece for your tabletop, shelf, or mantle. Product Features: From the Springdale Collection. Set of 2 contemporary style candle votive holders. Metal base is a three-dimensional peacock feathers. Column arises out of the center of the feathers, atop which sits a conical shade. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: 12"H x 5"W x 5"D. Material(s): metal