MAC Peaches (Sheertone) Powder Blush

Mac Powder Blush. Designed by and for professionals, formulated to provide fantastic colour with ease and consistency. Applies evenly, adheres lightly to skin to achieve a natural-looking application of colour that stays put all day. Usage: • Choose appropriate brush and glide brush over the blush. • Tap off excess powder and apply blush to skin using sweeping strokes and blend well. MAC is working toward a cruelty-free world. MAC does not test on animals and never asks others to test on the brand’s behalf—MAC advocates for ending animal testing globally and is taking steps toward that goal every day. Because MAC shares your commitment to the environment, they have the Back-to-MAC Program. By returning six [6] MAC primary packaging containers to a MAC counter, you’ll receive a free M·A·C lipstick of your choice as a thanks to you. Note, Lipsticks provided at no charge cannot be returned or exchanged. Back-to-M·A·C is only available in stores.