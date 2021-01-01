Trademark Fine Art 'Peace Talks' Canvas Art by Rachel Caldwell

Artist: Rachel CaldwellSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features birds sitting on a peace sign in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: Tan, Green Rachel Caldwell is a painter and illustrator based in Pennsylvania, USA. The daughter of a realism painter, she grew up sculpting animals out of snow in the freezing mountains of Northern New Hampshire. She earned a B.F.A. in Communication Design from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, where her studies included Drawing, Printmaking, and Graphic Design. Caldwell's goal is to achieve a visual experience that is beautiful and serene with clean lines and movement, featuring the strange, surreal, or dreamlike. Commingling zombies and butterflies may not be your everyday scenario, but it's a good example of the way Caldwell oftentimes straddles the dark with the light. She is naturally drawn to the complex line work involved in creating flowing hair, graffiti, or exposed muscles, and hopes the viewer finds a combination of amusement and an appreciation for beauty in her concepts and subject matter. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.