Peace on Earth by Deborah Knudson - Wrapped Canvas Textual Art

Artist: Deborah KnudsonSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtMade in USAThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an illustration of the words peace on earth surrounded by a wreath.Prominent Colors: White, Grey, Green, RedDeborah Knudson finds it hard to pinpoint exactly, her particular art field but she love drawing, painting and graphic design, producing paintings, custom illustrations and letterpress paper goods. Along with digital repeat patterns, logos and hand rendered typography. It is the development of her skills in as many creative outlets as possible that drives her.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, The Holiday Aisle® offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as Framed, Matted Framed, Panel, Aluminum, Wood Canvas or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom, to the living room, or even the office, The Holiday Aisle® makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!Style: Modern and contemporaryProduct Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/RedTotal Number of Pieces Included: 1Artist: Deborah KnudsonOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & Botanical;Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Wreath