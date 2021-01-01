From multiple sclerosis awareness cg
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness CG Peace Love Cure Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Makes a great gift giving celebration for your family and friends, Wear it proudly for support of those with Multiple Sclerosis, Show your support and help raise awareness. Perfect gift for your mother, grandmother, sister, or another you love , This shirt for Multiple Sclerosis warrior, Multiple Sclerosis gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only