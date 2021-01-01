Trademark Fine Art 'PDX Rose Garden' Canvas Art by Carrie Schmitt

Artist: Carrie SchmittSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features red and pink flowers over a white scene. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Grey, Green Carrie Schmitts first childhood memory is standing behind her mothers leg while apologizing to her neighbor for picking all the flowers from her garden. Today, she has found a more honest way to enjoy flowers—she paints them as part of her mission to create beauty every day. Carrie began painting in 2009 after developing a life-threatening allergy to heat. No longer able to spend time in her beloved garden, she began painting flowers instead of planting them. In 2010, she moved to the Seattle area to enjoy its temperate climate and now paints daily in her mountain studio surrounded by moss and towering evergreens. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.