From dals lighting
DALS Lighting Pdc Aluminum Modern/Contemporary Frosted Glass Cylinder LED Mini Pendant Light | PDC18-CC-SBA
Advertisement
Designed for modern and new builds, this cylindrical hanging pendant provides a simple and elegant way to enhance your space. At 18-inches in length, and with an ultra-thin flat canopy with adjustable 10-foot cable, this fixture can be installed as easily as any recessed light. Switch-selectable color temperatures ranging from 3000, 3500, and 4000 K, to create a subtle and customizable lighting effect. DALS Lighting Pdc Aluminum Modern/Contemporary Frosted Glass Cylinder LED Mini Pendant Light | PDC18-CC-SBA