From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD6705 Oxford 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kuzco Lighting PD6705 Oxford 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1197Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 19 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel