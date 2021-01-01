From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD4412-14 Champagne 12 Light 20" Wide LED Suspension Multi Light Pendant - 179-3/4" Max Height Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kuzco Lighting PD4412-14 Champagne 12 Light 20" Wide LED Suspension Multi Light Pendant - 179-3/4" Max Height FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture is decorated with crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 168" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/4"Minimum Height: 15-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 179-3/4"Width: 19-5/8"Depth: 19-5/8"Product Weight: 19 lbsCord Length: 168"Wire Length: 168"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 19-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5172Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 96 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 12Average Hours: 50000 Chrome