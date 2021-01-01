From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting PD4401 Champagne 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Kuzco Lighting PD4401 Champagne 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture is decorated with a crystal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/4"Minimum Height: 3-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 83-3/4"Width: 3-13/16"Depth: 3-13/16"Product Weight: 4 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 431Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 8 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Chrome

