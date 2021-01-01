From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD304016G Coast 16" Wide Pendant Aged Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kuzco Lighting PD304016G Coast 16" Wide Pendant Natural and airy, Coast offers a refreshing and relaxed vibe. Meticulous attention to detail can be seen throughout the fixture starting with clear glass vessels and solid brass materials to create a distinctive high-quality design.FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (3) 12" and (1) 6" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-7/8"Minimum Height: 22-13/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 22-13/16"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 2.34 lbsCord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G25Bulb Included: No Aged Nickel / Clear