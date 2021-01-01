Vaxcel Lighting PD30112 Milano 1 Light Mini / Monorail Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Vaxcel Lighting PD30112 Milano 1 Light Mini / Monorail Pendant Product Features: From the Milano CollectionFixture Directs Illumination In a Downward DirectionDome Shaped ShadeIncludes CanopyConvertible From Mini Pendant To Monorail Pendant With X-Ad04Wh Adapter And Cb31455 Monorail Kit (Not Included)Compatible With A DimmerCan Be Installed On A Sloped CeilingIncludes 6' Of Black Adjustable CordLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Candelabra (E12)Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 8.5Width: 4.25Diameter: 4.25Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel