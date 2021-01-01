WAC Lighting PD-W55817 Copa Single Light 17" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Pendant White Gold Ribbed Outdoor Lighting Pendants

WAC Lighting PD-W55817 Copa Single Light 17" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Pendant The smooth graceful lines of the matte-finished shade contrast with the textured gold interior on this elegant pendant, perfect for dining rooms, kitchens, alcoves, restaurants and hospitality spaces. Features Smooth exterior with a warm contrast gold ribbed interior Slim low-profile canopy Weather-resistant finish for indoor or outdoor applications Can be mounted on a slope ceiling with built-in hang straight swivel 10 feet of wire included to extend pendant up to a total of 120" Constructed from aluminum Can be installed on sloped ceilings Integrated LED lighting Includes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods This product is designed for use outdoors Smooth and continuous dimming with an Electronic Low Voltage (ELV), or a 0-10V dimmer ETL rated for wet locations Fixture is designed to reduce light pollution, and is dark sky compliant Meets California Title 24 energy standards 5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 10" Minimum Height: 25" Maximum Height: 55" Width: 17" Product Weight: 5.7 lbs Wire Length: 120" Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Lumens: 1331 Wattage: 18.5 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 50,000 White Gold Ribbed