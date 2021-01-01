Modern Forms PD-90830 Nimbus 30" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier Titanium Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Modern Forms PD-90830 Nimbus 30" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier Like an abstract cloud floating overhead, Nimbus brings playful sophistication and artistic elegance into your space. Extruded aluminum gives this design its ultra smooth curves, while light travels around the outside in a seamless strip of even, glare-free illumination. With a sleek titanium finish and subtly seductive shape, Nimbus will make you long for cloudy skies every day.Features Constructed from aluminumFixture includes a white silica diffuser shadeIncludes high powered replaceable LED moduleMounted with adjustable cordIntended for residential and commercial installationSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 1-3/4"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Height: 100"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 7.39 lbsWire Length: 100"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1974Wattage: 29 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Titanium