WAC Lighting PD-54901 Charmed 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant Soft Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
WAC Lighting PD-54901 Charmed 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant Off the chain brilliance, alone or in pairs.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleReplaceable LED lightingUniversal 120, 240, or 277 Voltage InputAdjustable cord includedDimmable with a compatible 0-10V or ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/16"Minimum Height: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 3-3/4"Depth: 5/8"Product Weight: 6.84 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6-3/4"Canopy Depth: 6-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 757Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 54000 Soft Gold