From wac lighting
WAC Lighting PD-51041 Atlas 42" Wide LED Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
WAC Lighting PD-51041 Atlas 42" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV), TRIAC, or 0-10V dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty, 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 42-3/4"Minimum Height: 55"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 41-5/8"Depth: 35-1/4"Product Weight: 46.06 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 5600Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 42 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Black