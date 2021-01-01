Modern Forms PD-39935 Atlantis 35" Wide LED Suspended Drum Chandelier with Pressed Glass Shade Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Modern Forms PD-39935 Atlantis 35" Wide LED Suspended Drum Chandelier with Pressed Glass Shade The rhythm of moonlight on the sea is captured within the molded glass lens floating inside the frame. Integral LEDs backlight the glass for a stunning luminous effect, like reflections of moonlight on waves.Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumIncludes a pressed glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 64 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or 0-10V dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 6"Minimum Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 35"Depth: 30-1/4"Product Weight: 46.36lbsWire Length: 120"Integrated LED:Lumens: 4000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 64Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 50000 Antique Nickel