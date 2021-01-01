Modern Forms PD-15604 Acid 5" Wide LED Suspended Mini Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Modern Forms PD-15604 Acid 5" Wide LED Suspended Mini Pendant Like frozen drops of liquid metal, the Acid collection takes a page from the surrealist playbook and innovates with cutting-edge LED illumination. From single pendants and sconces to symphonic chandelier arrangements, these stunning pieces transform any space to an opulent setting straight out of your décor dreams. Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumIntegrated 11 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 4"Minimum Height: 4-1/4"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 4-1/2"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 2.95lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Integrated LED:Lumens: 640Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 11Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 70000 Black