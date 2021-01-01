From wac lighting
WAC Lighting PD-13006 Ohm 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
WAC Lighting PD-13006 Ohm 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV), or TRIAC dimmerAdjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty, 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 2-9/16"Minimum Height: 7"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 2.87 lbsCord Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 13 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black