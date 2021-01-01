From quoizel
Quoizel PCSBC5009 Spellbound 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Quoizel PCSBC5009 Spellbound 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with crystal glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(9) 40 watt maximum G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbs included DimmableIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsETL rated for damp locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Width: 22-3/4"Depth: 22-3/4"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsCord Length: 96"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulbs Included: Yes Polished Chrome