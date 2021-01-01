Pcs Keyboard Cover Skin for Dell KM636 Wireless Keyboard Dell KB16 Wired KeyboardDell Optiplex 5503050340546074507050Dell Inspiron AIO.

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfect fit forDell Optiplex 550/3050/340/5460/7450/7050,Dell Inspiron AIO 3475/3670/3477all-in one desktop. Please check your Model avoid buying wrongly Made of premium grade transparent silicone that allows keyboard backlight to shine through, Flexible, washable, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting. welcome guide High precision molding, extreme fit closely to original key, giving unparalleled typing response. With industry leading 0.01 thickness, maximize to restore the original typing experience Full protection for your keyboard away from dust spills, key wear and more. Waterproof and dustproof, protect your keyboard against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incidents Service Guarantee: with lifetime warranty and 4 hrs email support. have enough confidence in this product. If you don't like it or if the pro