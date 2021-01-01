Houzer PCS-2500 Porcela 22-3/4" Single Basin Undermount Porcelain Enameled Kitchen Sink with Sound Dampening Technology White Fixture Kitchen Sink

Houzer PCS-2500 Porcela 22-3/4" Single Basin Undermount Porcelain Enameled Kitchen Sink with Sound Dampening Technology About Porcela CollectionThe Porcela Collection features a light and resilient steel core that is a brilliant departure from the heavy cast iron foundation of other porcelain enamel sinks. Due to our porcelain enameled sinks being only 65% of the weight of typical cast iron sinks, one is enabled to install Houzer porcelain enameled sinks where they were unable to before. Porcela sinks offer porcelain enamel sinks that provide the glossy look and feel people have come to appreciate and love throughout history.Product Features: Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under a 10 year warrantyConstructed of Porcelain Enameled Steel which provides an added flare while keeping the structural strength of 16- steelPorcelain enamel creates a smooth, clean appearance while remaining stain, chip and scratch-resistantUndermount installation provides a clean, flush lookSound dampening technology features a sound absorbing pad for less clatter while you're washing plates and pansCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technology / Benefits:Stoneguard Undercoating: Stoneguard Undercoating is applied to Houzer sinks with sound absorption technology, making the exterior of the basin fully insulated from the noise of clanging dishes, pots and pans. The application of Stoneguard Undercoating makes Houzer sinks among the quietest sinks available today.Specifications: Height: 9" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Length: 22-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Width: 17-2/5" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Basin Depth: 9" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Basin Length: 20-5/16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Width: 15-/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Minimum Cabinet Size: 30" (minimum area in cabinet to install sink)Installation Type: UndermountDrain Connection: 3-1/2"Manufacturer Warranty: 10 Year Porcelain Enameled Steel White