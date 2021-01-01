From houzer
Houzer PCS-2500 NB Porcela Series Porcelain Enamel Steel Undermount Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, Navy Blue
The Houzer PCS-2500 NB Porcela series Navy Blue Porcelain Enamel Steel Undermount Single Sink offers the high end look of cast iron with all the benefits of lighter steel core making it easy to install and maintain. Our Porcelain enamel is twice-fired at 1500 deg F resulting in a perfectly smooth surface that is stain, chip and scratch-resistant. Non-porous surface makes it hygienic and easy to maintain. Bowl measures 20.3125-inches by 15.125-inches by 9-inches deep and supplied with mounting clips, template and instructions. Covered by limited 10 year warranty. Fits 30 inch cabinet.