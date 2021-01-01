Coastal Shower Doors PCQFR24.83-C Paragon Series 24" x 82" Semi-Frameless Continuous Hinge Shower Door and Clear Glass with C-Pull Handle Chrome

Coastal Shower Doors PCQFR24.83-C Paragon Series 24" x 82" Semi-Frameless Continuous Hinge Shower Door and Clear Glass with C-Pull Handle With unsurpassed quality as well as sleek, contemporary styling, the Paragon semi-frameless hinge swinging shower doors stand alone. Produced in a variety of sizes from 22 in. - 36 in. This durable and elegant shower enclosure fits most every need.Coastal Shower Doors PCQFR24.83-C Features:Durable anodized aluminum finish ensures your shower enclosure will stay free from corrosion and rustContinuous full-length hinge evenly distributes swing weight of shower doorTelescoping wall jambs allow easy 3/4" adjustment for out-of-plumb wall conditionsCoastal Shower Doors PCQFR24.83-C Specifications:Overall Height: 82" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 24" (left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 1/4"Number of Panels: 1 Hinged Chrome