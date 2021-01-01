From kkmoon
PCIE 7.1 Channel Sound Card Stereo Surround Sound Built-in CM8828 Chip 8 Channel Sound Output Audio Sound Card
Advertisement
7.1 CH audio system, compatible with 2.1/5.1 stereo surround sound system equipment, support 8 channel sound output. Built in CM8828 chip, support the sample rate of 192kHz,24bits for clearer voice effect. Independent and built-in sound card, plug and play, provide 3D stereoscopic surround sound field and high quality sound. With rich input and output ports, suitable for home theater, large 3D games, audio play, etc. ASIO driver and advanced intelligent software interface onboard high fidelity audio (HDA) output (F Audio) Equipped with anti-deformation baffle, stable, firm and durable.