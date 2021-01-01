From vovov

PCI Express 2 Ports SATA III 6Gbps Card PCI-e 1x to 2-port SATA 3.0 Converter ASM1061 Chipset

$77.83
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

PCI Express 2 Ports SATA III 6Gbps Card PCI-e 1x to 2-port SATA 3.0 Converter ASM1061 Chipset

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com