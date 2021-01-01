pci-e riser pci-e x1 extension cable pcie extension cable extension port adapter (20cm 180 degree)-upgrade version

1.pcie extension cable New design with vertical 180 degrees connecter for any types to mounting GPU 2. pcie x1 extension cable High Quality Solder Points and Gold plated Contacts for the Best Conductivity and Long Use 3.flexible pcie riser Flexible and extended PCI-Express slot with 1x/4x/8x/16x compatibility 4.pcie riser card Please check the length to fit your devices before purchasing, Do notto bend the cable too much while using, signals might lose and cause blackscreen or low FPS 5. pcie 36PIN extender 180 Degree Angle adapter with rigid PCB and standoffs enable, EMI shielded design reduces interference with high speed cable.