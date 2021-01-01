PCI-E NIC Network Card, Dual Copper RJ45 Port, PCI Express Ethernet LAN Adapter Support Windows Server/Linux/ESX, Compare to Intel X550-T2

Best Quality Guranteed. Equipped with controller chip which make the servers more stable. Compatible with Windows Server 2008/ 2012, Linux, FreeBSD* 9 and FreeBSD* 10, UEFI* 2.1, UEFI* 2.3, VMware ESXi 5.1 (Limited Functionality), VMware ESXi 5.5. Dual copper RJ45 ports(100MbE/1GbE/E) let you connect to network cable for meeting the demands of data center environments. PCIe v3.0 (8.0GT/s) (Compatible with 2.0 and 1.1), X4/X8/X16 Lane. Driver CD is included natively. With profile bracket and additional low profile bracket that makes it easy to install the card in a small form factor/low profile computer case/server. What You Get: E PCI-E X4 Network Card X550-10G-2T (compare to Intel X550-T2) x1, Driver CD x1, Low-profile Bracket x1. Backed by 30 Days Free-returned, 1 Year Free Warranty and Lifetime Technology Support.