From coolline

PCI-e 6Pin 1 to 3 SATA SSD Power Supply Cable GPU 6 Pin for CORSAIR TX850M TX750M TX650M Modular

$10.82
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

PCI-e 6Pin 1 to 3 SATA SSD Power Supply Cable GPU 6 Pin for CORSAIR TX850M TX750M TX650M Modular

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com