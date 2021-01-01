From kkmoon
PCI-E 1X to PCI-E 16X Adapter Card PCI-E 6Pin Converter Card with USB3.0 Data Cable SATA Power Cable for Bitcoin Mining
Equipped with 4 solid state capacitors, the power supply of graphics card is safer and more stable. With SATA 15pin to 6pin power cable, more powerful, can reduce the burden of the motherboard, realize independent power supply. Graphics card slot adopts high quality connector, better contact. PCI-E connector adopts multi-layer shielded wire, the signal transmission is stable. Gold-plated finger design, wear-resistant and oxidation-resistant, increases electrical conductivity. This adapter card is designed for bitcoin mining.