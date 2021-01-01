PCI-E 3.0 16X PCI Express 16x Flexible Cable Card High Speed Extension Port Adapter Riser Card 1 Slot 15CM

New design with vertical 90 degree connector, suitable for vertical installation High Quality Solder Points and Gold plated Contacts for the Best Conductivity and Long Use Extremely High speed cable allow PCI express video card in any direction on suitable position, Don't fold the cable, which would cause poor connection and unstable signal transfer This Extreme PCIE cable does the job without sacrifice the performance and runs steadily for more than a couple of weeks. It completely solves the heat and performance problem we had High Graphics Card Performance: high-frequency and low-resistance PCB design to reduce interference, ensuring maximum performance Strengthen Connecting Protection: Strengthen protection avoid signal loss and enhance the durability when connecting to the motherboard and when the riser cable is folded or twisted in order to maximize the internal space and optimize