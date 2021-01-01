From quoizel
Quoizel PCESS8615 Essence 2 Light 14" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Quoizel PCESS8615 Essence 2 Light 14" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a satin glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 14-1/4"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Shade Depth: 4-3/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 11"Backplate Depth: 1-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2 Vanity Light Polished Chrome