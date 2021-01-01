fenvi PCE-AX200T WiFi 6 PCIe Desktop Intel AX200 Wifi Card 3000Mbps Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax/ac Adapter, Wireless PCI Express 2.4Ghz/5.0Ghz Dual.

1, fenvi PCE-AX200T Wi-Fi 6 PCI-E Wireless Adapter; 2, Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax/ac chipset; 3, Speed up to 2400Mbps (The router must support 802.11ax); 4, Dual Band(2.4G/5G), Wifi + Bluetooth 5.0; 802.11AX; 5, Support MU-MIMO & OFDMA; OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology ensure full wifi speed even in a congested network; 6, Instant Wi-Fi upgrade for your desktop; 7, High-power design for greater signal coverage; 8, The external magnetized antenna base gives you more flexibility for adjusting antenna placement to get the best signal reception; 9, Only Support Windows 10*64bit, Linux.