Houzer PCB-1750 LE Porcela Series Porcelain Enamel Steel Undermount Bar/Prep Sink, Lemon
The Houzer PCB-1750 LE Porcela series Lemon Porcelain Enamel Steel Undermount Bar/Prep Sink offers the high end look of cast iron with all the benefits of lighter steel core making it easy to install and maintain. Our Porcelain enamel is twice-fired at 1500 deg F resulting in a perfectly smooth surface that is stain, chip and scratch-resistant. Non-porous surface makes it hygienic and easy to maintain. Bowl measures 13.375-inches by 15.125-inches by 8-inches deep and supplied with mounting clips, template and instructions. Covered by limited 10 year warranty. Fits 24 inch cabinet.