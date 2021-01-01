From quoizel
Quoizel PCAE1508 Abode Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Organza and Chrome Etched Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Quoizel PCAE1508 Abode Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Organza and Chrome Etched Shade FeaturesComes with an organza and chrome etched metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt G9 bulbComes with (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited warranty.DimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Diameter: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome