PCA15 2x15 Watt Stereo Power Amplifier Compact Mini 2Channel Portable Home Audio Speaker Receiver Box for Amplified Speakers Sound System with RCA.

2x15 WATT PEAK POWER: The Dual Channel Mini Audio Amplifier is perfect for your home theater acoustic sound system. Gives you 2x15 watts peak power which can be used for multi speakers at 4 ohms impedance, enjoy high quality music and movies MASTER VOLUME CONTROL: The improved compact bookshelf speaker sound amplifier features crisp and responsive buttons for the power switch. It also features rotary knob control for the master volume adjustment. Runs on 110 or 220 V MULTIPLE SOURCES: This personal portable digital amp box lets you connect external audio sources such as tuner, CD player, tape deck, camcorder and VCR to the RCA L/R cable input and enjoy enhanced amplified acoustic audio reproduction PUSH TYPE SPEAKER TERMINAL: It lets you easily connect speaker wires directly to the amplifier. The speaker impedance ranges from 4 to 8 Ohms for the general stereo output. The total speaker impedance must be at least 4-Ohm per channel at stereo mode COMPACT SIZE