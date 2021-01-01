From heat seas tech

PC4-01 Pneumatic Connector For 1.75mm 3mm PTFE Tube Quick Coupler Feed inlet For J-head Fittings Reprap Hotend

$3.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

PC4-01 Pneumatic Connector For 1.75mm 3mm PTFE Tube Quick Coupler.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com