PC001 FTDI USB Programming Cable Plug and Play Compatible with BTECH BaoFeng Kenwood AnyTone Radio

100% Authentic FTDI Chipset, no driver issues. Save your time, ultra fast programming than the general cable. Compatible system: Windows, macOS and Ubuntu systems. Plug and Play with latest Windows system. 2 Pin K connector, work with Baofeng UV-5R/BF-888S/BF-F8HP, R2/GA-2S/GA-5S, TYT UV8000E, Retevis H-777 RT21 RT22, Wouxun analog two way radio (not for DMR radio). It's simple and straight forward to use with CPS and Chirp. Programming guideline and tips are available in the User Guide under Technical Specification (https://bit. ly/2SSCDsy) 18 Months warranty and 60 days no reason return. Feel free to reach out to.com if need any assistance.