Donwell PC Wired with Mic LED Lights 3.5mm Headphones For PC PS4PS4 Pro/Slim New Xbox One 3DS Laptop Gaming Headset, Stereo Bass Surround Volume.

40mm neodymium speaker pronunciation unit brings a wider and vivid sound field. High sensitivity omnidirectional noise reduction microphone, 180° noise reduction microphone, 120° adjustable angle, 1 meter sound absorption. Aluminum alloy 3.5mm audio and USB light interface, effectively prevent oxidation. Twisted-pair nylon braided wire, three layers of thread skin, triple protection and more durable. Telescopic head beam adjustment: adjust freely, fit tightly, adjust to the most suitable size. The charming and cool LED lights on both sides make this gaming headset look cooler. Hidden flywheel tuner, located on the left side of the earphone, easy to control the volume. Engineering-grade environmental protection PP head beam, anti-pulling, anti-violence, durable and not easy to deform, comfortable to wear and zero pressure. Support PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, New Xbox One, PSP, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PC, laptop, computer, tablet, iPad, smart phone.