TaoTronics PC Soundbar Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Speaker AUX Sound Bar for Computer Laptop Smartphone Tablet Game Console

Deluxe Audio: 6 drivers cover a full range of frequencies for stereo sound with boosted bass, you won't miss any of the action from in-game footprints or movie dialogue Flexible Dual Connectivity: Choose your audio source conveniently by freely switching between AUX mode and Bluetooth mode when it's connected to a laptop via audio cable and a phone via Bluetooth Wireless Music: Adopts Bluetooth 5.0 chip that provides transmission range up to 50 feet for you to wirelessly enjoy every detail in your movies and high-fidelity music One Button Operation: Control all functions from the knob including smooth volume adjustment, pair your Bluetooth devices, pause/play music, and answer hands-free calls under Bluetooth mode Plug In & Leave It: Connect your soundbar to your laptop via the USB charging cord and it will automatically power on when your laptop starts up - no need to turn on the soundbar every time you want to use it