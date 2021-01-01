PC Gamer Case ITX Mini Safe Cabinet Graphics Card RTX 2070 PC Empty Chassis E (Color: 1PCS)

This chassis is designed with right angle elements under the premise of ensuring beauty, craftsmanship and quality. For C2 hardware support, I believe you will be more surprised, it is a chassis with wide compatibility. If you need a small, low-cost chassis that is cheap and scalable, I believe C2 will be a good choice. Screw hole, USB port, cooling hole and other details of the arrangement can often reflect a manufacturer's attitude towards the product. The fixing method of the top cover and the USB interface adopts the no screw surface screwing process.