PBT Keycaps Backlit Pudding Keycap Set Doubleshot Translucent OEM Profile with Keycaps Holder and Puller for 6087 TKL104108 MX Switches Mechanical.

Best Quality Guranteed. This keycap set contain 108pcs standard ANSI layout keycaps, 4pcs additional iso layout keycaps(R1 + R2 + 1.25 shift + ISO Eneter), and 1pcs keycaps holder This keyset belong to ANSI / ISO layout, so it's fit most 60% / 87 TKL / 104 / 108 mx switches mechanical keyboards The thickness of these backlit keycaps is about 1mm, and the height is OEM profile Doubleshot shine through pbt keycaps, the patterns will not be worn. Note: Razer, Gigabyte, Corsair, Logitech and Steelseries can't use this keyset. Because the size of the Space Bar / Ctrl / Win / Menu and Alt keys are different. If you are not sure about the keycaps size of your keyboard, you can confirm with us.