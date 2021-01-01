PBT Keycaps Backlit Cherry MX Keycap Set Doubleshot OEM Profile Translucent with Keycap Puller for US Layout 61 87 104 108 MX Switches Mechanical.

Best Quality Guranteed. This keycap set contain 108pcs backlit pbt keycaps and 1pcs keycap puller ANSI layout mechanical keyboard caps, it can fit most 87 / 104 / 108 mx switches backlit mechanical keyboard The thickness of these keycaps is about 1.4mm, and the height is OEM profile Doubleshot pbt keycaps, the patterns will not be worn Note: It doesn't fit Razer, Gigabyte, Corsair, Logitech G910 G710 and Steelseries M800 mechanical keyboards. Because the size of the space bar / enter key / shfit key and win keys are different. You also can confirm with us, if you are not sure the keycaps size of your keyboard.