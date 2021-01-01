KEMOVE PBT Custom Keycaps 60 Percent with Puller, ODM Profile DYE Sublimation Keycaps Set for 61 Keys 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (White and.

?Cute Design?This set of keycaps has a unique blue marine style design. The blue ocean style gives a refreshing and comfortable feeling, especially a vacation feeling. Octopus, shrimp and crab keycaps make this keyboard very cute, you have a good mood when using the keyboard, improve work efficiency and increase the winning rate of the game. ODM Profile PBT Custom Keycaps?This keycaps set is made of 95% PBT dye-subbed keycaps to offer ultra durability and stability, the keycaps is oil-proof and fingerprints-proof and the letter on it won't fade away even after long time. Note?The ODM profile is a bit higher than the cherry profile and a bit lower than the OEM profile. Compatible with 61 Keys Layout Keyboards? If your keyboard is a 60% or 65% keyboard except for 61 keys, some keycaps may not be suitable. Please check the size of the keycap before purchasing. 70 Keycaps Set With Puller?Keycap puller included. Exquisite packaging with stylish keycap removal tool, very pra