From worth home products
Worth Home Products PBN-3224-1100-B Instant Pendant 7" Wide Recessed Lighting Conversion Kit - Includes Vintage Edison Bulb Brushed Nickel Indoor
Advertisement
Worth Home Products PBN-3224-1100-B Instant Pendant 7" Wide Recessed Lighting Conversion Kit - Includes Vintage Edison Bulb FeaturesReplaces and conceals existing recessed lightingNo adapters required - Screws into standard medium (E26) socketed recessed lightsTool-free decorative canopyMetal constructionIncludes a glass shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Adjustable Clear 48" cord includedVintage Edison bulb includedDimmableETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-7/8"Width: 6-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 1.79 lbsCord Length: 48"Shade Height: 8-7/8"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 6-1/2"Canopy Width: 8-1/4"Canopy Depth: 8-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Brushed Nickel