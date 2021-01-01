From worth home products
Worth Home Products PBN-0417-0011-B Instant Pendant 9" Wide Recessed Lighting Conversion Kit Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Worth Home Products PBN-0417-0011-B Instant Pendant 9" Wide Recessed Lighting Conversion Kit Features Converts recessed lighting fixtures into a hanging pendantPatented design holds canopy tight against ceiling to create an energy efficient barrierRecommended for use with securely fastened recessed cans up to 6" wideMetal constructionFrosted glass shadeDimmable(1) 60 watt Vintage Edison medium (E26) base bulb includedAdjustable 48" black cord includedChange cord lengths at any time without the use of toolsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Fixture Height: 9-1/2"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 1.9 lbsCord Length: 48"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST58Bulb Included: Yes Brushed Bronze