Bella CORE PBKDSKT48102 48"W x 96"H x 48"D Poly Alloy Corner Shower Wall Kit with Katrina Design Strip and Beige Trim and Accessories White Showers

Bella CORE PBKDSKT48102 48"W x 96"H x 48"D Poly Alloy Corner Shower Wall Kit with Katrina Design Strip and Beige Trim and Accessories Bella CORE’s poly surfacing system gives you the look and durability of natural stone. The poly surfacing system is the alternative to the traditional acrylic and fiberglass options. Our proprietary technology outlasts and supersedes the traditional surrounds by being more durable, does not bubble or peel, does not stain, and does not yellow over time. There is no extended maintenance or cleaning, and installation is as easy as 1, 2, 3!Bella CORE PBKDSKT48102 Features:Shower wall kit includes: 2 panels, 1 inside corner cap, 2 outside corner caps, 1 internal trim, 3 outer trim, 2 design strips, 1 recessed shelf, 2 corner shelvesCovered under Bella CORE's limited lifetime warrantyGrout free, mold resistant, low maintenance, and easy to installIncludes tubes of adhesive and silicone for installationStrong I-beam construction on the panels allows for highly durable and strong walls, minimizing opportunities for mold and bacteria growthPanels can be trimmed to fit custom wall sizeBella CORE PBKDSKT48102 Specifications:Height: 96" (bottom to top of product)Width: 48" (horizontal distance from left to right of product)Depth: 48" (front to back of product) Wall Kit White